‘I Am Termed As…’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Finally BREAKS Silence On His Estranged Wife’s Allegations

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally broken his silence on the allegations and claims of his estranged wife Aaliya. The actor has released a statement. Read on the know what he said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Estranged Wife’s Allegations

Recently, Aaliyah claimed that Nawaz has thrown her and their two children out of his bungalow. She also said that he had no money and place to live.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Statement

On Monday, the Sacred Games actor shared a long statement where he addressed the accusations. He said that he is only reacting to it because everyone is terming him as the ‘bad guy’.

He said that his character is being assassinated on the basis of “one-sided and manipulated videos.”

He started the statement by saying that he and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, and they are already divorced but they had an understanding for their kids.

He added, “Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence.” The actor said his kids have been made hostage for past 45 days and are missing their school in Dubai.

Have a look at the statement here.

Towards the end, he said that no parent would want their kids to miss out on their studies or hamper their future, and they will always try to give their best of the best possible things.

Nawaz said that whatever he is earning today is all for both his kids and no person can change this. He said he loves Shora and Yani and he will go to any extent to secure their well-being and their future. Siddiqui also said that he has won all the cases so far and will he has his faith in the judiciary.