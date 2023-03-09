‘We Will Get Married…’: Satish Kaushik Had Once Approached Pregnant Neena Gupta For Marriage

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik died from heart-attack on Thursday morning. He was 66 and was famous for his comic timing in Hindi Movies. Kaushik’s role in Ram Lakhan and Mr. India is still appreciated by many. The B-town friends of Satish Kaushik including Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta are mourning over the actor’s death. Neena Gupta put a video on her instagram where she expressed her condolences for Kaushik’s daughter and wife.

The ‘Panchayat’ actress said she and Satish Kaushik were together for a very long time. They used to study in the same college of Delhi. Neena Gupta also revealed that Satish was the only person in the world who used to call her ‘Nancy’. Even Neena Gupta used to fondly call him ‘Kaushikan’. However, there is another side of the friendship between the two veteran actors which Neena had once revealed.

In 2021, in her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’, Neena Gupta had revealed that Satish Kaushik had once approached her for marriage. This was the time when Gupta was pregnant with West Indies Cricketer Vivian Richards’ child Masaba Gupta. Since Vivian Richards was already married, he could not marry pregnant Neena Gupta. So, Satish offered to marry her and protect her from infamy. He also told her not to worry if the child is born black, he will give the child his name and no one will suspect.

Satish Kaushik had also talked about this incident in one of his interviews. The veteran actor had revealed that he and Neena were friends since 1975. When Neena Gupta was pregnant, only a few people related to her knew about it. So, Kaushik offered to marry her so that she would not feel alone. Later, Kaushik married Shashi Kaushik and Neena Gupta married Vivek Mehta respectively. The two actors had also worked together in the 1983 film ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’.