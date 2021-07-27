Recently, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has shared a post on Instagram that might inspire some self-obsessed people. In the post, Arjun shared side-by-side pictures of his former, chubbier self, and what he looks like these days.



On today’s Tuesday Transformation, we decided to look back on Arjun Kapoor’s fitness journey. From an overweight teenager to boasting a ripped physique today. The actor Arjun Kapoor has come a long way and fought several weight-related battles including the army of trolls.



Speaking about how he has always appreciated every ‘chapter’ in his life. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Pehle main bahuabouta about pareshan tha (I used to be very fat and very sad)…. No no this is not one of those posts. Just putting it out there that I love every chapter of my life. Those days & even now, I have always been myself at every step of the way. I cherish every bit. I’m a work in progress like anyone & everyone else.”



The actor Arjun Kapoor mentioned that his late mother Mona Shourie’s words have always motivated him. “My mother told me every stage of your life is a journey & you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand the meaning of that now more than ever & I’m loving that I’m working towards bettering myself… every damn day,” he wrote.



Ayesha Shroff and Chitrangada Singh left heart and applause emojis on Arjun’s post. A few fans even called him an ‘icon’ and even ‘shandaar’.

http://www.instagram.com/p/CR0aYk1L3yg/?utm_medium=copy_link

In one of his recent interviews, Arjun had spoken about a medical issue he has faced for a long time and how it affects his weight.



He said a leading daily, “Not many knows, but I have been battling obesity for the longest time. I was just not a fat kid, it was a health issue. It hasn’t been easy. My underlying health condition has always made it a struggle for me to constantly stay a certain size. While I have been criticized a lot for my physique, I have taken it on the chin because people expect actors to be seen in a certain body type. I understand that. They haven’t understood the struggle that I have gone through and it’s alright. I have to only prove it to myself and to people who believe in me.”



The actor Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson. He will be seen next in Ek Villain 2 and Bhoot Police.



Career life of Arjun Kapoor:

Arjun Kapoor is an Indian film actor who appears in Hindi films. The son of film producers Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor, and a half-brother to actress Janhvi Kapoor.



He originally worked as an associate producer on his father’s productions No Entry in 2005 and Wanted in 2009, before making his acting debut with the 2012 action romance Ishaqzaade and subsequently appeared in several films, including the crime drama Gunday in 2014, the coming-of-age romantic comedy 2 States in 2014, the English road comedy Finding Fanny in 2014, and the satire Ki & Ka in 2016.



