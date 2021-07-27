Jaan Kumar Sanu:’There is no conversation, no contact with Nikki at all’

Singer, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and actress, Nikki Tamboli were seen together in Bigg Boss 14 house. The two began as friends on the show. In fact, they had shared an amazing bond with each other on the show. However, in a recent interview, Jaan Kumar Sanu had said that they are no longer in touch with each other and he doesn’t want to change anything regarding this

While talking with Zoom, Jaan had said that he’s not on talking terms with Nikki Tamboli and he has no plans to smoothen their bond. He said, “There is no equation with Nikki at all. There is no conversation, no contact with her at all. I think it is going to be the same, I am going to continue to maintain that. Because I mean, a lot of things had happened, a lot of stuff has been said about me. So I choose not to respond to it and I would just ignore it.”

He further added, “I am going to live my life in peace. All the best to her and all the peace to her. But there is no contact with her and I am going to maintain that.”

After Bigg Boss 14, Jaan had said in an interview with Leading daily, that while being attached to Nikki Tamboli, he was never fell in love with her. He said, “Inside Bigg Boss house, contestants do group up and vent out their stories to each other and in the process, a certain camaraderie might develop.”

In the house of Bigg Boss, Jaan had expressed his feelings for Nikki many times, but she never took it seriously and used to tease him by calling him ‘Bhai-Jaan’. Nikki and Jaan’s friendship had gone on a rough path when Nikki accused him of kissing her on the cheek, even after telling him not to. Jaan got eliminated months before Nikki. Nikki got quite emotional on Jaan’s eviction. However, he made his return on the show as her ‘connection’ to support her.

Fans of Jaan and Nikki shipped the two many a time as they gave some really cute moments together on the show. From Jaan’s behavior, it was quite evident that the young lad had fallen for the gorgeous beauty, Nikki Tamboli. In fact, on many occasions, he was teased by inmates and host, Salman Khan regarding the same. Jaan didn’t last on the show for long, but because of his soft corner for Nikki, he managed to grab headlines.

Recently, the singer also opened about not being invited to Rahul Vaidya’s wedding. Jaan revealed that he is not upset about not being invited as Rahul had his own guest list and he respects it. He also stated that even if he was invited, he wouldn’t have gone as things were not good between him and Rahul while they were in the Bigg Boss 14 house.