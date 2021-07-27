Raja Chaudhary often made headlines for his troubled marriage with television actress Shweta Tiwari. The two got married in 1998 and had decided to part ways in 2007. It was in 2012 that the couple was granted divorce officially. Earlier this year, Shweta’s ex-husband, Raja Chaudhary reconnected with his daughter Palak Tiwari for the first time in 13 years. In an interview, Raja Chaudhary stated that his birthday was extra-special this year, as he celebrated with his daughter Palak Tiwari. Now, he has expressed his desire to relocate to Mumbai to be closer to Palak Tiwari. Palak has been raised by Shweta Tiwari. He is also planning to start his acting career again.

He told Leading Daily, “She had got a cake for me and we chatted for hours. Time kaise nikal gaya pata hi nahi chala (How time has passed). She went back home in the wee hours of the morning.”

He further added, “The meeting made me realize how hungry I am for my daughter’s love. I really want her in my life. And so it was that night that I decided that I will now stay in Mumbai and revive my acting career. I already have a house in Mumbai. I now need to earn money for my living. I have already started to work on my physique and have started auditioning for roles in TV, films, and also web series. I will do any role as this time my aim is not to earn money or get famous, it is to stay in Mumbai so that I can be more close to my daughter Palak and enjoy more such memorable evenings.”

Earlier this year, in March, Raja spoke about reconnecting with Palak for the first time in over a decade and also praised the way his ex-wife Shweta has brought her up. . He told a leading daily, “I was meeting her after 13 long years! When I last saw her she was a baby and now she is a grown-up girl. Palak and I were in touch with each other through Whatsapp messages. Every day I used to message her Good Morning. But we hadn’t met at all. I was staying in Meerut with my parents. But had some work in Mumbai, so I called Palak who was rehearsing for her film. She took time out and we met at a hotel in Andheri in Mumbai for around one and a half hours. There were no grudges between us nor did we discuss our past. There were only pyaar bhari (love-filled) talks between us. I told her about my side of the family — her dada-dadi, chacha-chachi, etc. She was excited to know about them and told me that she will soon come to visit us all. It is a new phase for both of us. I am still that ever caring and loving father for her.”

Raja was accused of domestic violence by Shweta Tiwari. In 2013, Shweta married actor Abhinav Kohli, but unfortunately, her second was also not successful. It ended on a rough note.

Raja, on the other hand, settled with a Delhi-based corporate professional Shveta Sood in 2015. He was featured in Season 2 of the reality dance show Nach Baliye with Shweta. Later, he participated in the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss, and ended up as second runner-up.