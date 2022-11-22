WHAT! Kartik Aaryan Was Left Sweating While Giving A Kissing Scene; Director Said THIS After 37 Retakes

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. Kartik, who studied engineering, dreamed of earning a name in the film world. His dream has been fulfilled now. Kartik Aaryan, who started his film journey in the year 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, has become a guarantee of success in Bollywood today.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released this year, has catapulted Kartik to the pinnacle of success. Kartik, who has created the image of a chocolaty and romantic hero, has given kissing scenes in all his films. But, there was a time when he got upset in the name of a kissing scene. Let’s elaborate on the deets.

According to the reports, this happened in 2014. Kartik Aryan was working in Subhash Ghai’s film ‘Kaanchi: The Unbreakable’ that year. In this film, Karthik had to do a kissing scene with the main actress Mishti Chakraborty. That was not easy for him. Kartik had the image of a chocolate boy. He did not know how to kiss. Subhash Ghai was repeatedly rejecting his scene, due to which he became very angry. Subhash Ghai was able to get a perfect shot after 37 retakes.

This information was given by Kartik Aryan himself during one of his interviews. Kartik had said, “Subhash Ji wanted a passionate kiss in the scene and I did not know how to kiss. After so many retakes, I was about to ask him, Sir, please show me how to do it? I never thought that a kissing scene would be such a big headache. Finally, after 37 retakes he got the shot he wanted.”