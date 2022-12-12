WishCare’s Body lotion Range: Add These lotions To Your Winter Skincare Regime

The winter season has almost arrived in parts of the country and the winds start to turn chilly. It is time to stock up your home with winter skin and beauty products. WishCare has launched a variety of body lotions to provide a hydrating and rejuvenating experience during cooler weather, keeping in mind the needs of the season and preventing the skin from being dry & spotty. WishCare’s extensive selection of organic products and exclusivity as a 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainable company have truly revolutionized the skin and hair care industry.

These body lotions are available at an introductory price of Rs499/-.Here are a few you should try.

SPF50 Sunscreen Body Lotion has a light, weight-less texture which performs the powerful triple action of protection from harmful sun rays, brightening the skin and also nourishing it with intense moisturisation and hydration. Regular and consistent usage of this sunscreen body lotion keeps the skin protected from UVA and UVB rays, hence protecting the skin from photo-aging, preventing sun spots and tanning. This body lotion keeps the skin nourished and moisturized.

WishCare AHA BHA Body Lotion is a creamy yet light-weighted formula that gently exfoliates built-up layers of dead skin, revealing smoother, softer skin from the neck down. Regular usage of the product significantly improves the skin texture and reduces the appearance of rough bumps and body acne on arms, legs, back or butt.

WishCare Collagen Retinol Body Lotion is a potent yet nourishing formula with 1% Retinol and Plant Collagen as a key anti-ageing ingredient. This lightweight hydrating body lotion is suitable for all skin types and should be applied for firmer and smoother skin neck down, as it helps diminish the appearance of uneven skin tone and alleviate dry skin and reveal softer but firmer-looking skin.

WishCare Multi-Vitamin Body Lotion is packed with 5% Vitamin C, 5% Niacinamide(Vit B3), D-Panthenol(Vit B5) & Vitamin E that quickly penetrates the skin, leaving it hydrated without a greasy feel. Enriched with HA, Ceramide, Turmeric & Kakadu Plum it performs a dual action of brightening skin tone and treating body pigmentation with consistent use, while also keeping the skin nourished and moisturized. This body lotion protects the moisture barrier, causing the skin to appear brighter with everyday use.