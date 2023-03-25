‘You Don’t Live With Us…’: Sara Ali Khan Reveals How She Sends Father Saif Ali Khan On Guilt Trip!

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is known for being vocal about both her personal life or professional. With her impeccable style, she surely knows how to keep her words in a cool way. Currently, Sara is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film ‘Gaslight’.

During an interaction for the same, she confessed that she and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan often blackmail their parents- Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh to get things from them. They play victim card and make their parents feel guilty of their divorce.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Sara was asked if she and Ibrahim have ever played the victim card with their parents. Sara smiled coyly, and accepted that they indeed have done it. She said, ‘Sometimes we played the victim card.’ When asked how, she continued, “Like, ‘Daddy’s not here, mommy, give it to us,’ at 11 years old. Or at the age of 15 ‘Abba, you don’t live with us, give this to us.’ She joked that she still does, just “replace 11 and 15 with 26.”

Saif-Amrita divorce

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh tied the knot in 1991. They parted ways in 2004. Both Sara and Ibrahim were brought up by their mother Amrita Singh. Sara has often spoken about how her parents’ separation affected her.

In an episode of Feet Up with the Stars, she had said, “It’s very simple. There are two options, either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is busy with their own life. In another interview, she had said, “I’ve always had a tendency to mature a little faster than others my age. And even at 9 years old, I think I had the maturity to see that two people (Saif and Amrita) living together in our house were not happy in each other’s company.”

Sara’s work front

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is coming up next with web film ‘Gaslight’. It is a mystery film which will also feature Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The film will stream from March 31 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Besides this, Sara also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled next, Homi Adjania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’and Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’.