Fashion Goals: Anushka Sharma Makes A Refreshing Red Carpet Outing In A Purple High Slit Off-Shoulder Gown!

Anushka Sharma looked stunning at the Indian Sports Honours event in Mumbai. The actor attended the ceremony with husband Virat Kohli, giving their fans major couple goals.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share photos of her outfit. The actor wore an off-the-shoulder purple gown with minimal accessories. Anushka accessorised her figure-hugging gown with jewelled heels.

Anushka Sharma is a true diva. The actor consistently slays fashion goals by posting images from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile.

Anushka can dress casually, ethnically, or formally in a power suit. On Friday, the actor made our day by posting a number of images of herself taken from her look book, which has us already swooning.

Anushka captioned her photos, “Lewk.” Virat Kohli commented in the comments section, complimenting her with a red heart.

Outfit Details

Anushka looked stunning in an Assertion gown by Toni Maticevski, styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani.

Anushka look fantastic in this purple bodycon gown with torso ruching and off-the-shoulder detailing. The gown featured sleek black sequin details at the sides as well as a thigh high slit. Anushka Sharma’s gown costs $1,795, which roughly translates to Rs 1,47,591.

Anushka’s form-fitting gown had a gathered and ruched structure to complement your features. Toni Maticevski’s figure-hugging purple gown was worn by Anushka. The dress had off-the-shoulder detailing, a ruched bodice, and a knee-high slit.

Accessorised The Look

Anushka completed her look for the day with statement earrings and an anklet from Cartier, as well as sleek black stilettos from Giuseppe Zanotti Intriigo Bijoux.

Anushka wore her hair open in wavy curls with a side part, styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani.

Glam Picks

She completed her look with matching purple eyeshadow, contoured cheeks, and matte lips.

On Professional Front

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has been out of the spotlight since a few years. In her brother Karrunesh Sharma’s production Qala, the actor made a cameo appearance.

Anushka Sharma’s next full-fledged role will be in the sports drama film Chakda Xpress. The actor will play ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film. The film will depict the bowler’s struggles as well as her rise in the sports world.