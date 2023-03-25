Hina Khan is currently in Saudi Arabia as she recently travelled with her family to perform her first Umrah. The television actress has been posting pics since Day 1 and a section of netizens are mercilessly trolling her specially for posing pics in the holy shrines.

In her pics, Hina is seen wearing different coloured abayas and sharing glimpses of her visit at the holy places. The actress who often fall victim to trolls has faced the wrath of a few users who slammed her for doing ‘photoshoots’ in masjid at Madina. It got so brutal that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress had to turn off the comments section of the posts.

Hina Khan Shares Her Experience Of Umrah

On Saturday, Hina dropped a few pics of her from Mecca and wrote a lengthy post. She started her post saying that when she left home she decided to perform three umrahs in one and a half day which according to her was impossible practically and physically. She also revealed that she didn’t realise that she should visit Madina first and then Mecca to perform Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan.

The actress did the reverse but she has no complaints as she enjoyed her time and rozas in Madina Sharif. She then with her mom went to Mecca Sharif for Umrah.

Hina Khan Breaks Silence On Getting Trolled

Towards the end, Hina gave a befitting reply to trolls who ‘judged her left, right and centre’ under her religious posts.

She said that she is no saint, but truly believes in ‘Neeyat, kindness good karma and good deeds’. “Baaki aap sab ko apne karma ka khud jawaab dena hai oopar”, concluded Hina. She also asked everyone to ‘spread love’.