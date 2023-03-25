Arjun Kapoor Writes Emotional Post On His Mother’s Death Anniversary; Said, ‘I Miss Your Love’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is often in headlines for his personal life. Videos and pictures of him and Malaika often go viral on social media. Arjun has also come under the trolls’ target many times regarding his relationship with Malaika.

Although Arjun never pays much attention to these trolls. Arjun has also been very close to his family. Recently, Arjun posted an emotional post on his mother’s death anniversary.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor lives in a lot of discussion about his personal life. The actor recently posted a very loving and emotional post remembering his mother on her death anniversary. Sharing a picture on his Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, “I never cared what anyone was saying or feeling because I always put you before me. To give me a sense of who and what I was.”

Arjun further wrote, “11 years have passed, the time when you used to protect me from everyone by being a shield, but I still want you to be here because I still try to handle all the hatred in this cruel world. , But I really miss your love. The love that inspired me to deal with everything with a smile on my face and has made me a better person, a happier person, a calmer person maybe a more alive soul.”

Arjun further wrote in his post, “I am still a lost child without a mother. I look for you everywhere because I am as lost as in this picture, but I always believe that you are smiling like this picture and somehow taking care of me. Mother, we will meet someday soon.”

Talking about Arjun’s film career, he was last seen on the big screen in the film Kuttey released this year. Talking about his upcoming projects, he is working on The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka remake.