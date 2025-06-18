‘You Play With Fire, You Get Burned’: Vivek Agnihotri On Deepika Padukone’s JNU Visit, Chhapaak’s Fallout

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has weighed in on Deepika Padukone’s controversial visit to Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2020, just days ahead of the release of her film Chhapaak. In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Agnihotri claimed that Deepika likely had no real understanding of the political implications of her appearance and that the move might have been orchestrated by her PR team as a promotional strategy gone wrong.

Deepika’s silent show of solidarity with the students protesting the violent attack on campus had triggered a polarising response across the country, with many accusing her of making a political statement that ultimately impacted Chhapaak’s box office performance. “I can guarantee that Deepika had no idea about JNU politics when she went there,” Agnihotri said, suggesting she was misguided.

When asked if he implied she was naïve, the filmmaker clarified, “It’s not about being dumb. Her PR must’ve told her that this is a good opportunity to promote your film, because the university is associated with politics, and the film is also political. If she had known, she wouldn’t have come.”

Agnihotri added that Deepika’s public gesture came with unavoidable consequences. “You play with fire, you get burned,” he said, preiterating that political actions, especially in the entertainment industry, often come at a steep price. Despite not knowing Deepika personally, Agnihotri acknowledged her intelligence and believed she wouldn’t have taken that step had she been fully aware of the ramifications. “She is a very smart and intelligent woman. Had she known that this is a politically sensitive place and that it might impact her career, she would’ve definitely not gone,” he noted, placing part of the blame on the confusion that can arise during high-pressure film promotions.

Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, marked Deepika’s last outing as a lead actor. The film, which highlighted the story of an acid attack survivor, was widely discussed not just for its subject matter, but also for the controversy surrounding its release. In a candid moment at the Indian Express Adda two years ago, Gulzar had acknowledged the political storm’s impact, saying, “Of course there was an impact on the film. There is no denying that.”