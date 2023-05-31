Gauahar Khan Loses Substantial Weight In 18 Days Of Delivery, Flaunts Flat Tummy In Latest Pics!

Popular actress Gauahar Khan is on cloud nine after becoming a mother. She is currently living a beautiful phase of their life. The actress welcomed a baby boy with husband Zaid Darbar on May 10. But more than her new born, Gauahar’s tremendous weight loss is grabbing limelight. The actress has surprised everyone by losing a substantial amount of weight in just two weeks post her delivery.

Gauahar attains old figure in 18 days of delivery

Bigg Boss 7 fame has surprised everyone with her transformation. She shared pictures of her postpartum weight loss on social media. Dropping the picture her transformation in 18 days of delivery, Gauahar wrote, “No filter 18 days postpartum.”In the picture, the actress can be seen flaunting her flat tummy wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt paired with black pants.

Earlier than this, Gauahar shared her picture and revealed that she has lost 10 kg in 10 days of delivery, while she also said that she wants to lose another 6 kg.

Gauahar’s diet

Gauahar’s weight loss journey has stunned one and all. A report of Pinkvilla has decoded the diet plan of the actress. Let’s take a look at the same.

Gauahar starts her day with a bowl of muesli mixed with dry fruits and fruits in cold milk. Her lunch is simple and includes vegetables, some chicken and salad. Gauahar’s diet is rich in proteins but she does not avoid carbs. In the evening, the actress likes to eat poha and pancakes. She makes sure that she has her dinner done by 8 pm, and she also avoids chapatis and anything gluten-rich at night.

Gauahar’s personal life

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress married choreographer Zaid Darbar in December 2020 during the covid-19 pandemic. After almost 2 years, the couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022 with a cute animated video. On April 30, Gauahar and Zaid hosted a grand baby shower in for their family and friends. The couple welcomed their first born on May 10.