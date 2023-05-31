Sara Ali Khan Visits Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple Before Her Upcoming Film, Fans Love Her Devotion!

Sara Ali Khan is now making waves for her next flick “Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke.” For the first time, she will appear alongside Vicky Kaushal in this film.Sara Ali Khan recently visited Lord Hanuman in Lucknow with her co-star Vicky Kaushal. Following this, Sara Ali Khan recently released a new video in which Wajah visits Ujjain’s Mahakal temple. During this time, she also took part in Bhasma and Aarti.

Sara Ali Khan indulged in the devotion of Mahakal

News service ANI has posted a video on its official Twitter account, in which she conveyed the information that Sara Ali Khan reached Ujjain’s Mahakal temple for the success of her film ‘Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke’ . During this time, Vicky Kaushal was not seen with her.Sara Ali Khan is seen worshipping Mahakal by applying Tilak to her forehead in this video. Sara Ali Khan is seen entirely immersed in Baba’s devotion in the viral video by closing her eyes. She is also seen conversing to the Pandit while visiting Mahakal Baba.

Zara Hatke-Zara Bachne to Release on this date

The film ‘Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke,’ starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, will be released in theatres on June 2. Laxman Uterkar directed this picture. Many tracks from the film have already been released to fans. Sara Ali Khan has also made her OTT debut.Her film ‘Gaslight’ was released on Amazon Prime, although his and Vikrant Massey’s picture received mixed reviews. Sara Ali Khan will appear in a number of major projects between 2023 and 2024.