5 Popular Foods To Beat Post- Covid Fatigue, Check It Out!

The effect of covid-19 varies depending on each person as well as the level of treatment that occurred during the disease. Post-Covid syndrome can include things like headaches, dizziness, chest pains, coughs, fever, inability to perform physical or mental activities, and most commonly fatigue and shortness of breath.

While someone has Covid-19, the body and immune system are doing their best to fight and destroy the virus. This can be very demanding on the body, even if you only experience a mild form of Covid-19. Your immune system requires a lot of energy and strength to fight off the virus which can take a toll on your body, and hence recovering back to your full might be slow.

Here are some foods you can include in your diet to make that recovery quicker.

1. Spinach

Low on calories and high on nutrition, spinach will give your energy levels a boost due to its high iron and vitamin C content. This leafy vegetable contains antioxidants that improve overall health by decreasing inflammation and increasing immunity levels. Spinach can be easily incorporated into your diet, be ut in the form of soup or as a palak paneer!

2. Seeds

Seeds such as flax, pumpkin, and chia, can help during post-Covid-19 recovery. They are an excellent source of magnesium, iron, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids, which can help protect your cells from harmful free radicals produced during the metabolic process.

3. Eggs

Eggs are a rich source of proteins and contain essential nutrients and minerals such as Vitamin D, folate, amino acids, vitamin B12, and iron. For people facing fatigue issues post-Covid-19, eggs can help enhance muscularly and bone strength, and boost energy levels. You can have eggs in many variants, from boiled to curry.

4. Almonds and other nuts

Almonds are small but packed with protein and healthy fats, as well as natural fiber. Protein and fats provide a source of energy and also help you feel full. Nuts like almonds are full of antioxidants that combat free radicals, thus allowing you to recover faster by preventing further damage inside your cells.

5. Water and Watermelons

It is important to always be hydrated, and this is more important when are sick and recovering. Water is required for nearly every single cell and organ function. Low levels of water can lead to dehydration and lethargy. Drink plenty of water every day and eat water-rich foods like watermelons, which also contain essential vitamins.