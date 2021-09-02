Actor Siddharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. An official at the Cooper Hospital confirmed his death due to a massive heart attack in the morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. As per the reports, the actor took some medicine before sleeping and didn’t wake up. Later, the hospital confirmed that he passed away due to a heart attack. The postmortem is on and the body will be discharged soon.

The untimely death of the actor has sent shockwaves to the entire entertainment industry and his fandom. His colleagues are mourning his tragic death. Sidharth’s Dilse Dil Tak co-actor and alleged girlfriend Rashmi Desai took to Twitter to express her grief. She posted a broken heart emoji to show her state of mind right now.

Sidharth’s co-participant and good friend Devoleena also tweeted about it and wrote, “I am just Numb… Why Sid?Too soon… May your soul rest in peace, my friend. #SiddharthShukla.”

The industry is unable to come to terms with the loss of a gem like Sidharth Shukla. Here’s what they tweeted:

Actor Jay Bhanushali shared an old picture with Sidharth Shukla on Instagram and wrote, “Still can’t believe @realsidharthshukla Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.#rip #gonetoosoon.”

Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor remembered Sidharth Shukla as “a gentleman.” “I’m extremely shocked and have no words hearing this news. It’s just so unbelievable. He was kind and an amazing soul. Though haven’t met him too many times he was sweet and pure-hearted and a gentleman. Prayers for his soul and his family,” she said.

TV actress Kavita Kaushik, who was seen in Bigg Boss last year shared a throwback photo of Sidharth Shukla and wrote on Instagram: “No words for this Tragedy. Prayers for Aunty and his loved ones and all his fans the world over.”

Singer Neha Kakkar, who has worked with Sidharth Shukla in a music video, tweeted, “My heart and brain are numb right now… Can’t believe it… Rest in peace Siddharth Shukla. Condolences to his Family and Fans.”

Vindu Dara Singh, who was seen supporting Sidharth on Bigg Boss 13, posted on Twitter, “Gone too soon bro @sidharth_shukla your glow will be with us forever and your loss is just irreplaceable!! There was no winner like you in #Biggboss and there never will be another, lagta hai buri nazar par ab hamesha vishvas karna padega! #RipSidharthShukla.”

Comedian Kapil Sharma tweeted, “Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti.”

Sidharth Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a television show ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’. He became a household name with his portrayal as Shiv in ‘Balika Vadhu’. Shukla also participated in reality shows, like ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6,’ ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’. The actor was last seen in AltBalaji’s Broken But Beautiful 3. Sidharth was at the peak of his career.