On 14 June 2020, there comes news that everyone is shocked to hear. No one can believe that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. People had not even forgotten the grief of Sushant Singh Rajput’s absence that today the news comes that Siddharth Shukla is no more. Siddharth Shukla suffered a heart attack and died. This news broke the hearts of many people, not only the heart but also the hope.

Seeing both these actors, whether Sushant or Siddharth, people going into the film industry had a hope that we too can do something. Both of them left the world at an early age. Both of them first made their mark from the world of TV and then stepped into Bollywood. Siddharth got his acting iron from the popular show Balika Vadhu on TV and after that became the winner of Bigg Boss. He also appears on the big screen through Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Right now the eyes of the people are fixed on them that today they disappear from the eyes of the people forever and ever. When he comes to host the show of India’s Got Talent, he has proved his mettle in that too. After Bigg Boss winner, his fan following increases a lot. Siddharth Shukla, who is always in the discussion about his tall stature and his fitness, will leave the world so soon, no one can believe it.

Sushant Singh had made his identity through TV and slowly his threats were being heard in Bollywood too. The threat of this actor coming from Bihar was just being heard that news of Sushant’s absence comes. Sushant used to come from a small town in Bihar and seeing his success, the expectations of the people coming from such places increased. Seeing Siddharth Shukla too, the youth coming to Mumbai used to get courage.

On the death of both the young actors and both, only one thing from everyone’s tongue that I cannot believe. Everyone was watching till yesterday the reason behind not being sure. Neither any disease nor anything and the news of suddenly leaving the world will surely give sorrow.