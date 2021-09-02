Sidharth Shukla’s Love Life Was Complicated, Was Once Linked To Shilpa Shinde Also

The news of Sidharth Shukla’s tragic and untimely demise has shocked the entire nation. The actor succumbed to a heart attack on Thursday, September 2. The 40-year-old actor was 40 and rose to fame with his stint on Bigg Boss 13. As per the reports, Shukla had taken some medicines before going to sleep at night and didn’t wake up in the morning. When taken to Cooper hospital he was declared dead by the doctors.

The actor was quite famous among the girls. His love life is no less than a tragedy. He used to frequently hit headlines for his personal life also. The actor was allegedly in a relationship with Bigg Boss Co-contestant Shehnaz Gill, but before that, he has been linked to several of his colleagues.

Sidharth Shukla and Shilpa Shinde

The relationship was of Sidharth with Shilpa was secretive until the time Shilpa Shinde confirmed it. The actress revealed that Shukla was quite possessive and aggressive at the same time which led to their breakup.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai

The romance between the two started brewing up on the sets of their show Dil Se Dil Tak. Some unprecedented circumstances led to their breakup which often led them to verbally abuse each other at Bigg Boss also. From their stint on Bigg Boss 13,

it was quite evident that the two once loved each other, and later when things fell apart, they could not take each other anymore.

Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala

The Kaanta laga girl is in a happy spce with husband Parag Tyagi. However, it is known to one and all that before her marriage, Shefali was in a relationship with Sidharth Shukla. The two were head over heels in love with each other, until they parted ways mutually.

Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh

Though the two never accepted it, it was revealed by their co-participant on Bigg Boss, Shefali Bagga, that the two were in a relationship with each other. The two continued to be good friends.

Sidharth Shukla and Drashti Dhami

The news of their affair came from the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Ja. The two reportedly dated for a very long time before calling it quits.

Sidharth was at the peak of his career after winning Bigg Boss 13 title. He had many projects in the pipeline.