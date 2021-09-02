Siddharth Shukla’s Last Instagram Post Was A Tribute To Hospital Staff, Praised Indian Medal Winners In Last Tweet

Alongside the picture, Siddharth had written, “To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn’t be with their families. You truly are the bravest! Being on the frontline surely isn’t easy, but we really appreciate your efforts.” With his post, Sidharth was promoting the soon-to-be-released Amazon Prime series Mumbai Diaries 26/11, which follows tracks the story of frontline workers and hospital staff when Mumbai got attacked by terrorists on November 26, 2008.

“#MumbaiDiariesOnPrime is an ode to these superheroes in white capes, the nursing staff, and their countless sacrifices. Trailer out on 25th August. #TheHeroesWeOwe,” he had added in his post. The post was shared by Sidharth on August 24. Sidharth’s last post on Twitter was a congratulatory message for athletes making the nation proud at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. He had tweeted, “Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the #Gold in #Paralympics. Congratulations #SumitAntil and #AvaniLekhara.”

Siddharth forayed into the glamour industry as a model. He made his acting debut with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He went on to act in shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi and Dil Se Dil Tak. His portrayal as Shiv in Balika Vadhu made him a household name. In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role with Dharma Production’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. In 2019, Siddharth participated and won Bigg Boss 13. He returned to Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘senior’, alongside Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan.