The Spanish name for this tea is manzanilla tea. These plants come in many forms, so chamomile tea found in one part of the world may not be exactly the same as somewhere else, but the fundamental components are quite similar and provide similar effects. Chamomile tea has been used as a calming remedy and medicine for certain illnesses since ancient times. In modern day it remains a popular choice for many who seek health benefits and it’s even added to certain cosmetics for the same reason. Here are 8 Benefits Of Chamomile Tea You Never Knew.

1. You Feel Less Stressed and Anxious

Probably the most well known benefit of drinking chamomile tea is that it can relieve stress. Studies show that drinking one or two cups of chamomile tea a day can make you feel less stressed and anxious. Drinking chamomile tea makes your body produce more serotonin and melatonin which naturally soothe your mind and make you feel more relaxed.

2. Relieves Tension

We often get headaches and migraines because we carry a lot of tension in our body. Chamomile tea is full of antioxidants which helps to relieve tension, open up the blood vessels and therefore relieve headaches and tension migraines.

3. Reduces Menstrual Cramps

The same antioxidants in chamomile tea can help you with menstrual cramps. There’s a study that shows how women who drank chamomile tea for a month experienced less period cramps and the intensity and pain levels of those craps were much lower than normal.

4. You Can Fall Asleep Easier

Drinking chamomile tea makes your body produce melatonin which is a hormone that regulates your sleep cycle. Studies show that drinking a cup of chamomile tea can help you fall asleep easier and also prevent restless sleep and waking up in the middle of the night.

5. Lower Blood Sugar Level

While chamomile tea is not a cure for diabetes, it can help lower blood sugar when consumed on a regular basis. So it’s suitable as a general way of lowering your blood sugar or preventing those levels from rising.

6. Improves Skin Health

Chamomile’s calming benefits also work wonders when it comes to irritated skin. You can add a couple of tea bags or a handful of dried chamomile flowers to your bath to help relieve itchiness and or treat dry scaly skin. Chamomile is often added to moisturizing creams that are aimed at people with sensitive skin or rosacea.

7. Improves Digestion

The most common reason for indigestion is inflammation, and chamomile tea is great at reducing inflammation and soothing your stomach. In the old days chamomile has been used as a medicine for various gastrointestinal illnesses, and while in modern day we know it’s not a cure for a serious problem, it can definitely help soothe a rumbly tummy. It can also help reduce bloating.

8. Good For Hair Health

Chamomile tea can be used as a hair rinse to achieve smoother, shinier looking hair. It’s also helpful for those suffering with dandruff, since it’ll calm the dry irritated scalp. Chamomile can also be used to naturally lighten your hair. Simply use it as a rinse to achieve all of the above mentioned effects.