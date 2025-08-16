Kangana Ranaut Slams Dating Apps, Calls Live-In Relationships ‘Not Women-Friendly’

Actor and Politician Kangana Ranaut has once again sparked debate, this time with strong remarks on dating apps and live-in relationships. In an interview with Hauterrfly, reported by NDTV, Kangana called dating apps the “true gutter of our society.” Asked if she would ever make a profile, she responded, “I have never wanted to be on dating apps. Everybody has a need… but do we address it elegantly or crudely, like going out every night in search of someone? That’s what dating is now, and it’s a horrible situation.”

She went on to describe dating culture as “neech” (low) and said such platforms are used by “people who desire validation and lack confidence.” According to her, good matches are found at workplaces, colleges, or through arranged marriages, not on apps. “You wouldn’t find people like me on dating apps. You’ll only find losers there, people who haven’t achieved anything in their life,” she added.

On Live-In Relationships

Kangana also criticised live-in arrangements, arguing they undermine women’s security. “Marriages are very important in our society. It is a promise of loyalty. Live-in relationships are not women-friendly. If you get pregnant in a live-in, who will take care of you? Who will help you get an abortion?” she asked.

While acknowledging that live-ins are legal, Kangana insisted the institution of marriage must remain central to Indian society. “No matter how much we empower or educate ourselves, scientifically speaking, men can compartmentalise, women can’t,” she said.

Her comments have reignited discussions around evolving social norms in India, with many debating whether her views reflect cultural preservation or moral policing.