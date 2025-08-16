Malaika Arora Opens Up About Marriage Plans Post Divorce From Arbaaz Khan, Says, ‘Itni Jaldi Shaadi…’

Malaika Arora has kept her distance from the idea of marriage ever since her divorce from Arbaaz Khan, but is she rethinking her stance now? The actress recently opened up about her plans. Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998, but their relationship ended in divorce after nearly two decades together in 2017. Ever since, fans have been curious about whether marriage still holds a place in her life, and she has finally addressed the speculation.

Malaika Arora on getting married again

Malaika Arora tied the knot with Arbaaz Khan at the age of 25. Four years later, in 2002, they welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan. However, after 18 years of marriage, their relationship came to an end in 2016, with the divorce being finalised the following year. Since then, Malaika has never spoken about remarrying. Meanwhile, Arbaaz has moved on and is now married to Sshura Khan, with the couple expecting their first child together.

Arbaaz Khan’s marriage has stirred curiosity among fans, prompting speculation about whether Malaika might also consider tying the knot again. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Malaika revealed that she is open to the idea of a second marriage. Reflecting on her past, the actress also shared her thoughts on marrying at a young age and expressed:

“I would have said, ‘Take your time to get married.’ I would have told my younger self that, definitely. It is (a huge commitment) and ladkiyaan pata nahi kya… itni jaldi shaadi karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Thoda bohot kaam karlo, thoda understand karlo life ki journey and then take that plunge- which I was… very young when I got married.”

In the same conversation, Malaika Arora opened up about the possibility of getting married again. The actress shared that she isn’t against the idea, calling herself a hardcore romantic. Her remark instantly set fans buzzing, sparking curiosity about whether love had already found its way back into her life after her emotional breakup with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika said: “Never say never. Like I said, I’m a hardcore romantic. I believe in love. I believe in all things about love. So, never say never.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s breakup

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor shared a six-year-long relationship before the Singham Again actor confirmed their breakup. While promoting the film, Arjun revealed that he is currently single. In a viral video from the event, he was seen addressing the crowd and saying: “Abhi single hoon main, relax.”

Despite months of speculation and rumours about their split, neither Malaika nor Arjun addressed their breakup publicly until that moment. Sources claimed the relationship had simply ‘run its course,’ though both continued to respect each other’s privacy. A month after Arjun’s statement, Malaika Arora posted on Instagram: “My status right now: in a relationship, single, hehehe.” The ‘hehehe’ option was selected from the drop-down options. Malaika hasn’t been linked to anyone since.