Raj Kundra Denies PR Stunt Allegations After Kidney Offer To Premanand Maharaj: ‘Judge Less, Love More’

Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, shared a note responding to criticism that his meeting with Premanand Maharaj was merely a PR stunt.

Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, recently made headlines amid allegations of financial fraud. A video from their visit to Vrindavan showed Raj offering his kidney to Premanand Maharaj, a gesture that left Shilpa visibly surprised. After facing backlash and being accused of doing it as a “PR stunt,” Raj addressed the criticism through a social media post.

Raj Kundra asks people to judge less

Raj shared a note on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), expressing that it was unusual how his kidney donation offer was being dismissed as a publicity stunt. He stated: “The strange world we live in when someone chooses to offer a part of themselves to save another’s life, it’s mocked as a PR stunt. If compassion is a stunt, may the world see more of it. If humanity is a strategy, may more people will adopt it. I’m not defined by labels the media or trolls throw at me.”

He further reflected, saying he doesn’t believe his past can erase his present, and wrote, “My past does not cancel my present choices, and my present intentions are not for you to measure with your cynicism. Judge less, love more you might just save a life too. #RadheRadhe #HumanityFirst #LetGoodnessLive.”

In a video that emerged on Friday, Shilpa and Raj were seen listening to Premanand Maharaj, who revealed that both his kidneys had failed and he had been living with the condition for a decade. On hearing this, Raj offered him his kidney, leaving Shilpa visibly surprised. Although the Maharaj appreciated the gesture, he declined the offer.

Fraud Case Filed Against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty

Businessman Deepak Kothari has accused Raj and Shilpa of defrauding him of ₹60 crore between 2015 and 2023. He claimed the funds meant for business expansion were instead diverted to personal use. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, advocate Prashant Patil, representing Shilpa and Raj, dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and “malicious” in a press statement.

Raj Kundra’s professional front

Raj Kundra is an entrepreneur and a well-known media personality, recognised for his diverse ventures spanning business, entertainment, and reality television. His career reflects his dynamic persona. He began his entrepreneurial journey in the 1990s by importing Pashmina shawls.