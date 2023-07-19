Aamir Ali Was Hesitant To Do Intimate Scene With Kubrra Sait In ‘The Trial’; Here’s Why!

After making his mark in the TV industry, Aamir Ali is now stepping into the digital space. Recently, he appeared in Kajol’s debut web show ‘The Trial-Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’. The actor portrays the role of an Inspector on this show and is romancing actress Kubbra Sait in the series. He has also given many intimate scenes with Kubbra.

Now, Aamir has told in an interview that he was having some hesitation while doing intimate scenes. While in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, he told how his work affected his personal life. Aamir said, “We have always allowed each other to be the way we wanted. Our work was the same before and is still the same. Yes, I did a scene in ‘The Trial’, which I was a little hesitant to do, but I did it. If you watch the show, you will know which scene I am talking about.”

On being asked how he handled himself after divorce with Sanjeeda Sheikh, the actor stated, “I was out of it for about a year. Then Covid happened. Everything teaches you a lot. I believe that one should focus on good points. The negative part should be left behind. Because negativity makes you angry, an you make other people angry. This is not good.”

For the unversed, Aamir and Sanjeeda had participated in Nach Baliye 3 in 2007. They became the winner of this show. After dating for a long time, the couple got married in 2012. They parted ways in 2021 and are currently co-parenting their daughter, Aayra.

Workwise, Aamir Ali featured in ‘The Trial- Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ which is the Indian adaptation of ‘The Good Wife’. The series came out on Disney+Hotstar.