Aamir Khan Repeatedly Apologized To ‘KGF’ Actor Yash And The Makers, The Actor Himself Explained The Reason

Fans eagerly wait for the films of superstar Aamir Khan, who is called ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ of Bollywood industry. Recently, Aamir Khan announced the release date of his upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. The film is scheduled to release on April 14 next year. Aamir will be seen opposite actress Kareena Kapoor in this film. Fans are very excited about this film, but with this film of Aamir Khan, South Superstar Yash’s most awaited film ‘KGF 2’ is also going to be released. In such a situation, on April 14 next year, there will be a tremendous clash at the box office. However, due to this clash, Aamir Khan has now apologized to the makers of ‘KGF 2’ and actor Yash. According to a report, Aamir Khan in his latest interview has apologized to the makers of KGF and actor Yash for releasing his film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ on April 14.

Aamir Khan said that our film is getting delayed due to visual effects. We have two options either we release the film in a hurry or we release the film with quality work and I don’t like haste at all. That’s why we have come forward with the second option. That’s why we are compelled to release ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ on the same day as Yash’s ‘KGF 2’ is releasing. Aamir Khan also revealed that he regrets releasing his film with KGF 2. In such a situation, he has made a deal with the team of ‘KGF 2′ that he will promote Yash’s film. The actor said that I never release my film with others’ films. I do not like to take the place of others. But it is also true that through ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ I am playing the character of Sikh on screen for the first time and that is why I cannot get a better release date than Baisakhi.

Not only this, Aamir Khan will also go to see Yash’s film ‘KGF 2’ in the theater on the first day and he himself has given this information in his interview. Aamir Khan told that he had spoken to the actors and makers of ‘KGF 2’ and he has apologized to them many times for his decision. Along with this, he also promised Yash that he would go to the theater to see his film on April 14. However, Aamir Khan believes that his ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘KGF 2’ are completely different films. There is no similarity between the two films. His film is Love Story and KGF is Action Pact film and the biggest thing is Yash’s film has become a stable brand. In such a situation, he hopes that there will be no effect on the collection of both.