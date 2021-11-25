Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gave Such A Reaction To The Video In Which Priyanka Chopra Made Fun Of Husband Nick Jonas

Global star Priyanka Chopra has earned her name all over the world today. Priyanka has shown her acting skills from Bollywood to Hollywood. Priyanka always remains in the headlines for one reason or the other. She remains in the media for her personal life more than her professional life. At the same time, these days Priyanka is getting a lot of discussion about the news of divorce with her husband Nick Jonas. Both got married in the year 2018. At the same time, now a video of Priyanka is becoming fiercely viral on social media. In this video, she is seen slamming her husband Nick Jonas fiercely. This video of Priyanka is from the Netflix show ‘The Jonas Brothers Family Roast’. The reaction of South’s superhit actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on this video is now in discussion on social media.

Priyanka Chopra shared the video of Netflix’s show ‘The Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ on her Instagram account. In this video, she is seen making fun of her husband and American singer Nick Jonas not once but several times. However, she was just pulling her husband’s leg. In this video, Priyanka is making fun of Nick Jonas and his two brothers in front of him. This video of Priyanka is being liked a lot on social media. At the same time, now the reaction of South actress and ‘Family Man 2’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu has come to the fore. While sharing the screenshot of this video, Samantha has written ‘Amazing’ on it.

Let us tell you that recently Priyanka Chopra surprised the fans by removing her husband’s surname from her social media account. Since then, there was a discussion on social media about the news of Priyanka and Nick’s separation. However, after such news, it has been made clear by Priyanka’s family that all these reports are false. Let us tell you that after marriage, Priyanka Chopra added Jonas to her name and changed it to ‘Priyanka Chopra Jonas’.