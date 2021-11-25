Aanand L Rai Asks People To Watch Atrangi Re Before Criticising His Casting-Read More!

IkoThe trailer of the much-awaited film Atrangi Re dropped on Wednesday. Since its announcement, the film is facing criticism over its casting. Atrangi Re has Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in the leads. While Dhanush is 12 years older than Sara, Akshay and Sara have an age gap of 28 years. The audience is trolling the director Aanand L Rai for his acting choice. In a recent interview, the director has said that there is a reason why he cast Sara Ali Khan with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. He further urged everyone to watch the film before jumping to conclusions.

Addressing the backlash over the age difference between Sara Ali Khan and her Atrangi Re co-stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, Rai said, “Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it’s his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. I want people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter.”

He further added, “I am not worried as a filmmaker. I am not here to make formulaic films. If I go wrong, I can be critiqued. People who make cinema learn with every effort. With every success, I learn what’s right. With every failure, I learn what went wrong.”

The trailer of Atrangi Re is winning hearts and is looking absolutely amazing. It shows Dhanush’s character getting forcibly married to Sara’s character. Sara is shown as a feisty, outgoing woman who is already in love with another man, played by Akshay Kumar.

At the trailer launch, Aanand said, “I strongly believe that you don’t find love, it finds you. The only thing you should learn is to be a little patient. Atrangi Re is all about love, patience, and madness. It’s a fabulous roller-coaster of fun and emotions.”