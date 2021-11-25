Abhishek Bachchan Doesn’t Want To Disappoint His Dad With Bob Biswas, Says He’s Panicking Now!

Bollywood actor Abhihek Bachchan is winning accolades for his portrayal of Bob Biswas in the upcoming film by the same name. The actor has transformed completely to get into the shoes of the character. The trailer of the upcoming film has made viewers and critics heap praises on Jr. Bachchan. Besides them, the legendary actor and Abhishek’s father, Amitabh Bachchan has also applauded the actor for the same.

Recently, Abhishek has said that he doesn’t want the hopes of his father, actor, Amitabh Bachchan, ‘to come crashing down with Bob Biswas. The actor revealed that he has been experiencing mixed emotions – he is overwhelmed but at the same time, he is also panicking.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared the trailer of Bob Biswas. The actor captioned it, “I am proud to say you are my Son! “BYCMJBBN” Repost @redchilliesent #BobBiswas says Nomoshkar! But this might be the first and last time you hear it. Trailer out now. Premieres 3rd Dec on #Zee5.”

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Abhishek responded to Amitabh’s post on Instagram praising him. He said, “I was bowled over and overwhelmed, and I continue to be. I’m his son and his biggest fan. To get your idol to recognize your work, to see your work is a huge compliment in itself. Let alone if you do good work and he thinks you’ve done good work.”

He further added, “The fact that he saw the trailer and felt the need to write something about it, is humbling. I’m panicking now because I want the film to be even better because he’s got certain hopes now, and you don’t want his hopes to come crashing down.”

The upcoming film is about a contract killer Bob Biswas who originally featured in Vidya Balan’s Kahaani. The role was then portrayed by actor Saswata Chatterjee. The film is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh. It is produced by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma, and Sujoy Ghosh. Bob Biswas is all set to release on December 3 on Zee5.

Abhishek Bachchan has other projects in the pipeline as well. The list includes Breath season 3 and Dasvi. He was last seen in The Big Bull alongside Ileana D’Cruz and Nikita Dutta.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also has an interesting lineup of movies like Mayday, Hindi adaptation of The Intern, and Brahamastra.