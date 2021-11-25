Women’s Health: 5 Main Threats To Be Aware Of

Introduction

If I were to ask you about a disease that affects women only, chances are you are going to mention breast cancer. It’s estimated that around 12% of women (1 in 8) will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

What we need to understand is the fact that women’s health issues are more than simply about giving oneself regular breast examinations.

In the last few years, the medical community, celebrities, and international organizations have come forward to espouse issues on women’s health. Proper care, consideration, and commitment to one’s health can ensure women live long, healthy, and risk-free life.

As compared to some decades back, advancements in science, medicine, and technology can help achieve the above. All it requires is proper information, awareness, education, and a willingness on the part of women to address their health issues and risks.

In this resource article, we are going to list down the five main health threats women need to be aware of. If you are someone that has been concerned about discussing a medical condition or health issue, this article might help you take the next steps.

List of 5 Main Health Threats Women need to be aware of

Heart Disease Threats-

While the risk of heart diseases is there for both men and women, studies have found that a growing number of women are succumbing to the disease every year. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in women in the United States. Even when this threat is not leading to death, it is resulting in reduced health, mobility, and constant medical interventions.

Breast Cancer Threats-

Breast cancer comes only second to heart diseases as far as women’s deaths are concerned. Given the significant lifestyle changes that are happening, everything from alcohol consumption to smoking has been linked to breast cancer. The last few years have indeed seen growing awareness, including the need to give regular breast self-examinations to find anomalies.

Mental Health Threats-

Depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorders are clear and present dangers affecting millions of women all over the world. Women who feel that there is an issue must seek professional help in the form of therapy and counseling sessions. Mental health issues can also lead to several lifestyle diseases and disorders like PCOD, IBS, and others.

Reproductive Health Threats-

All of us are exercising less, eating preservative-laden foods, and are engaging with alcohol consumption and smoking. All this has a direct effect on the reproductive health of women. This affects everything from a woman’s ability to enjoy sex to conceiving a baby. Tests, diagnosis, and treatment plans can help reverse the dangers of gynecological health risks.

Osteoporosis or Bone Health Threats-

As a health condition, osteoporosis takes a lot of time to develop. This is why medical experts warn that women need to start taking care of their bones in their thirties. What is alarming is the fact that conclusive studies have shown that one in two women suffers from osteoporosis. This is a condition where the bones become weak leading to pain and restrictions in mobility.

How can Women Prevent Health Risks and Threats?

In this section, we are going to outline some healthy tips that can go a long way in preventing the onset of the above-mentioned threats-

Firstly, women need to ensure that they are getting adequate physical movement or exercise. The more active you are, the better will be your body’s metabolism. This in turn affects everything from digestion to immunity as well as mental health.

Secondly, women should make it a point to improve their diet. This means trying to avoid preservative food items, trans fat, and other packaged goods. Eating healthy means increasing the intake of lean protein, vegetables, and fruit into the daily diet.

Thirdly, women mustn’t ignore signs that are coming from their bodies. In the case of health threats, ignorance is never bliss. If you find something that is bothering you, make sure that you get to see a doctor and get yourself tested asap.

Fourthly, both men and women need to avoid alcohol and smoking as much as possible. There are enough pieces of evidence that point to the role of these two in direct health threats and risks. Avoiding them can help in leading a happy and healthy life.

Lastly, even if women feel that there is nothing wrong, they should go for at least two complete body check-ups in a year. Early detection means that treatment plans can start right away and you can be on the road to recovery in no time.

The Bottom Line

Getting worked up or overwhelmed in light of increasing health problems is natural. However, women need to understand that small little steps can go a long way in allowing them to stay away from dangerous health risks and threats. If you would like us to address any other topic on the subject of women’s health, please let us know in the comments below. We would be more than happy to clear your doubts.