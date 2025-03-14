Actor Bhagyashree Suffers Forehead Injury, Gets 13 Stitches

Actor Bhagyashree recently sustained a deep wound on her forehead while playing pickleball. As per images shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, the injury required 13 stitches.

In one of the pictures, Bhagyashree was seen lying on a hospital bed while a doctor attended to her wound. Another image showed her smiling despite the injury, which was covered with a bandage. The cut was located just above her left eyebrow. The actor has yet to share an official update regarding her health on social media.

Fans expressed concern and wished for her speedy recovery in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Get well soon, praying for the best,” while another commented, “Oh god …get well soon Bhagyashree ji.” Admirers also lauded her positive attitude, with one remarking, “She is still smiling, that is the spirit. Get well soon.”

A Look at Bhagyashree’s Career

Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut in 1989 with Maine Pyar Kiya, a romantic musical that became a massive box office success. She starred alongside Salman Khan and gained widespread recognition. However, she took a decade-long break from acting due to health reasons.

Recently, Bhagyashree made a brief appearance in the comedy-drama series Life Hill Gayi. Despite her limited on-screen presence, she remains a beloved figure in the industry.

Family and Recent Vacation

The actor has been married to businessman Himalay Dassani since 1990. The couple has two children, son Abhimanyu and daughter Avantika, both of whom have followed in their mother’s footsteps into the acting industry.

Just days before her injury, Bhagyashree had shared glimpses from her latest vacation on Instagram. She recounted a memorable sighting of a leopard and her cubs in Jawai. “An unforgettable sight was of a mother leopard with her 3 young cubs, getting ready for a hunt. The sparkling blue waters were home to huge crocs that we caught sunbathing,” she wrote in her caption.

As fans continue to send their best wishes, Bhagyashree’s resilience and cheerful spirit remain evident.