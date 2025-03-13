Not In Calabasas Anymore! Kim, Khloe’s Whirlwind India Trip Hits Screens

Reality TV royalty Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian took India by storm during their visit to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding in Mumbai last year. Now, fans finally get a front-row seat to their 48-hour adventure, as the latest episode of The Kardashians—released Thursday—captures their whirlwind trip.

From glitzy wedding festivities to unexpected street market surprises, the sisters packed it all in. However, their expectations of a traditional Indian marketplace didn’t quite align with reality.

A Whole New World?

Kim and Khloe’s sightseeing detour led to an amusing culture shock. “I thought it was going to be like the marketplace—like what you see Aladdin going through, stealing the bread,” Kim admitted. Khloe, equally surprised, quipped, “We are not in Calabasas anymore. There’s rickshaws going by. Everyone’s looking at us like, ‘What the f**k are these people doing here?’”

The Kardashian sisters had hoped for a vibrant spice market experience but instead found themselves navigating bustling Mumbai streets. Their excursion took them to a silver shop, where they picked up pillboxes—though Khloe suspected they might have overpaid. “They saw us coming,” she laughed, pointing at Kim. “They were like, ‘We got these American suckers.’ They got us good.”

The Kardashians Season 6: What Else Is Happening?

While Kim and Khloe were exploring India, back home in Calabasas, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had their own drama brewing. The episode also checked in on Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Scott Disick, and other family members navigating their usual high-profile chaos.

With The Kardashians Season 6 now streaming on JioHotstar, fans can catch up on all six released episodes—including this India trip special. Whether it’s designer lehengas or unexpected local market visits, Kim and Khloe’s Mumbai memories are now officially part of Kardashian TV history.