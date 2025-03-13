Imtiaz Ali Shuts Down Jab We Met 2 Hype Amid Shahid-Kareena Reunion: ‘Let’s Not Spoil The Magic’

Bollywood fans were treated to a nostalgic moment when former couple Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunited at the IIFA 2025 press conference. The duo, once one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples, was seen sharing a warm hug, exchanging smiles, and having a brief chat, sending fans into a frenzy. The moment, captured by paparazShahid-Kareenazi, quickly went viral, reigniting conversations about their iconic film Jab We Met (2007).

The unexpected reunion at the 25th International Indian Film Academy Awards press meet in Jaipur led to a surge in online discussions, with fans reminiscing about their on-screen chemistry as Aditya and Geet from the Imtiaz Ali-directed blockbuster. The excitement even fueled speculation about a potential sequel to the beloved romantic drama.

Addressing the growing curiosity, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali shared his thoughts on Wednesday, responding to the buzz surrounding Jab We Met 2. “I find it very interesting that Shahid and Kareena met at IIFA, and suddenly, people are asking me about Jab We Met. Shahid has said he thinks I have moved on, but I believe everyone has moved on. It’s been a long time since Jab We Met,” Ali told PTI.

Dismissing the possibility of a sequel, Ali added, “I think we should savour Jab We Met as it is and not spoil it by making a sequel. I am not planning a movie with Shahid and Kareena at the moment, but it’s wonderful that they met. They are both fantastic actors, and I had an amazing time working with them.”

Jab We Met, released in 2007, was a massive success, earning critical acclaim and becoming a cult favorite among romantic comedy lovers. The film’s memorable dialogues, heartfelt performances, and soulful music continue to resonate with audiences even today.

While a sequel may not be in the works, the Shahid-Kareena reunion has undoubtedly reignited nostalgia among Bollywood fans. Their brief interaction at IIFA 2025 has once again reminded audiences of the magic they created on screen, keeping the love for Jab We Met alive nearly two decades later.