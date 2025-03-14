‘Still Feel Like 16’: Aamir Khan Rejects Senior Citizen Label As He Approaches 60

Aamir Khan is not ready to embrace the “senior citizen” tag just yet. As the actor gears up for his milestone 60th birthday on March 14, he celebrated with a special meet-and-greet with the media in Mumbai on Thursday. During the event, when a journalist attempted to label him a “senior citizen,” Aamir graciously and humorously rejected the title.

“I still feel like I’m 16 or 17,” Aamir responded, laughing off the notion of aging. He even joked that if he was considered a senior citizen at 60, then he would start calling 30-year-olds “uncles.” His lighthearted remark reflects his youthful energy and zest for life, despite his decades-long career in the film industry.

Aamir Khan, who made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Holi in 1984, has been a prominent figure in Bollywood for nearly 40 years. His breakout role came with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988, a film that marked the beginning of his successful journey in cinema. Alongside fellow Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Aamir celebrates his 60th birthday this year.

To honor his contributions to Indian cinema, a special film festival titled Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar has been organized. The festival will showcase some of Aamir’s most iconic films, including Dangal, 3 Idiots, Lagaan, Raja Hindustani, Andaz Apna Apna, PK, Dil Chahta Hai, and Taare Zameen Par, among others. The festival will begin on March 14, coinciding with Aamir’s birthday, and will run until March 27 at PVR INOX theaters across the country.

This initiative celebrates Aamir Khan’s enduring impact on Indian cinema, with audiences getting the chance to revisit his most memorable performances on the big screen.

Looking ahead, Aamir will next star in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 directorial debut Taare Zameen Par. The new film will feature a fresh story and new characters, but it is expected to carry forward the emotional depth and social themes that made the original film a critical success. Sitaare Zameen Par is slated for release later this year.