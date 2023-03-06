One of the films that advanced Indian cinema in the area of relationships was Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. In the movie, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, and Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were seen having affairs with their respective spouses. Nevertheless, did you know? Aditya Chopra vehemently objected to their private exchange, but Karan Johar was adamant! Read on for more information.

The box office results for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna revealed it to be a semi-hit. The movie had great promise, but the CEO of YRF knew full well that the infidelity theme wouldn’t appeal to the Indian audience. KJo had a different viewpoint, which resulted in a huge argument between the two.

“I was filming that scene, and I was at this large set that was iced out, and Adi contacted me,” Karan Johar admitted on the All About Movies Podcast. Listen, I’ve been thinking about it for the past few days, and it’s been weighing heavily on my mind, he added. They shouldn’t have sex, in my opinion. I have a suspicion that India won’t accept it. They ought to own their error and apologize since they did it.

In the end, Karan Johar saw that he ought to have listened to Aditya Chopra. I was like, ‘No, I’m going to do it,'” he added. How is it possible to be with someone and not have sex? So, we got into a heated argument over the telephone, and I was disobedient about it. Years later, when I saw the movie and gave it some thought, I realised that he was correct. Commercially, not visually or otherwise. If they hadn’t pursued a sexually intimate relationship, I believe the nation would have been far more accepting of the love tale.