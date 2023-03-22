After Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare Starts His Own Venture ‘Thakare’s Chai And Snacks’, Fans Excited

One contestant who is continuously trending after Bigg Boss 16 has ended is Shiv Thakare. From making reel with Ruhi Dosani to winning Iconic Award for most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestant, he is giving constant surprises to his fans. Now, Shiv Thakare has again come up with a new surprise, but this time it is not an acting project but his own venture.

The BB Marathi winner is all set to inaugurate his own restaurant business with the brand name ‘Thakare’s Chai & Snacks’ in Mumbai. This will be a joint collaboration between Shiv Thakare and Hustlers Hospitality India. The restaurant will provide food and drink items with more than 25 varieties of Chai and snacks. Before Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik had also started his own burger restaurant in collaboration with Hustlers Hospitality.

Announcing about the new venture, the official Instagram account of ‘Thakare’s Chai & Snacks’ wrote:

“We are excited to officially share the news of opening our new brand “THAKARE’S – CHAI & SNACKS” in partnership with “Hustlers Hospitality”. Please join us for the press conference announcement on our partnership collaboration”

The team of Shiv Thakare had called a press conference on Wednesday in which they will give some more information about the new venture.

A few days ago, Shiv Thakare had surprised his fans by buying a new Tata Harrier SUV car worth 30 lakhs. It was his first new car after two second hand cars. The actor also won the Iconic Gold Award for most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestant. Following his win at the Iconic Gold Award, he also threw a party inviting all the recent and previous Bigg Boss contestants including Abdu Rozik, Saundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan and Shilpa Shinde.

The Bigg Boss 16 runner-up is quite busy in fulfilling all his work commitments. He is often seen at photoshoots and as a guest at various events. The popular BB contestant will soon start shooting for music videos, a Marathi movie and the reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.