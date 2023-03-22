Actress Sara Ali Khan has always been in news not only for her professional life but also for her personal life too. She has often grabbed the headlines for her relationships, breakups, and link-ups. In an interview, Sara opened up about her mom, Amrita Singh’s reaction to her breakups.

Sara Ali Khan On Her Mom’s Reaction To Her Breakups

Sara is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Gaslight, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. During an interview with ETimes, Sara was asked about her mother Amrita Singh’s reaction to her breakups, to which she said, that her mom said , “It’s okay.”

Earlier, it was reported that the Coolie No. 1 actress was dating her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan. They never confirmed or denied their relationship. But it was filmmaker Karan Johar who spoke about their alleged breakup on his show Koffee With Karan. There were also reports doing the rounds that Sara was dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, after they were spotted together at a restaurant.

Sara Ali Khan On Her Breakup

Earlier, during a podcast, the Kedarnath actress opened up about her breakup. Sara didn’t take Kartik or anyone’s name but it was reported that the Shehzada actor and Sara broke up before the release of their film in February 2020. Sara called it the ‘worst phase’ of the year and also said that it kept getting harder for her.

She also said that 2020 got ‘progressively worse’ as it started with a breakup and kept getting worse. “It was a very bad year and most of it is on the internet”, she said.

Sara Ali Khan’s Work Front

On the professional front, Sara is all set for the release of Gaslight that directed by Pawan Kripalani. It will release on March 31. The diva also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino in the pipeline.

She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s film, with Vicky Kaushal and the film is yet-to-be-titled. The Atrangi Re actress also has Murder Mubarak directed by Homi Adajania.