Did Imran Khan’s Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Confirm Divorce? Check Out Her Cryptic Post

Break-ups, divorces are common in Bollywood. We have seen divorces of many couples of B-town. Actor Imran Khan has reportedly parted ways with Avantika Malik in 2019. They have been living separately since then. Now, in a cryptic post, Avantika has apparently confirmed her divorce with Imran. Read on to know.

Avantika Malik Shares Cryptic Post

On Tuesday, Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of singer Miley Cyrus where she was seen dancing to one of her songs and the caption on the video read: “divorce was the best thing for her”.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Avantika wrote, “Not only her… #justsaying.” Post this, netizens started speculating that she and Imran have divorced each other. Well, nothing has been confirmed yet from both.

Avantika And Imran’s Wedding And Separation

For the unversed, Avantika and Imran were childhood sweethearts, and after being in a relationship for eight years, they got married in 2011. They welcomed their child, a daughter in 2014. Both named her Imara.

Avantika Has Reportedly Found New Love

As per reports, Avantika has moved on in her life and she is really happy and she is apparently dating Sahib Singh Lamba. They enjoy each others company. It is reported that she doesn’t believe living in the past and loves to live in the moment. Avantika and Sahib met through common friends and they enjoy the moment and don’t want to put a label to their relationship as of now.

Earlier, Avantika also posted pictures with Sahib that sparked relationship rumours.

Imran Khan’s Dating Rumours

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor also fuelled dating rumours after he was spotted with actor Lekha Washington. They had grabbed the headlines in 2021 for their alleged relationship.