After Filing The Complaint, Sherlyn Chopra Gets Angry At Sajid Khan Again; Says, “No One Is Above The Law”

Actress Sherlyn Chopra recently filed a police complaint against Sajid Khan. The actress wants MeToo accused Sajid to be behind the bars at the earliest. After registering his complaint, he has spoken openly on this whole matter in a recent interview.

In a conversation with ANI, Sherlyn said, “I have recently filed a complaint against MeToo accused Sajid Khan at Juhu police station for sexual assault, criminal force and criminal intimidation. The first thing the police asked me was when did this incident happen. To which I replied that it happened in 2005. Also, when he asked me why it took me so long to reach him, I said that then I had to file a sexual harassment complaint against a big name like Sajid Khan. didn’t have the courage.”

She further told the police, “After the #MeToo campaign, when many women raised their voice against him, I also got this courage. Apart from this, she also talked about the evidence against Sajid. She said that she did not have any Not proof because I don’t carry a spy camera during a professional meeting with a director or producer. If the police had asked me about the evidence, I could have told them that they had said wrong things to me. He is clearly much older than me. He is the brother of Farah Khan. He is also the darling of Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. So what am I even in front of him, I am just an outsider.”

At the end of this conversation, he said that no one is above the law. The actress said that she wants Sajid to be punished like Harvey Winston and go to jail. Significantly, nine women had accused Sajid of sexual harassment. Following these allegations, he was dropped from Housefull 4. Later this film was directed by Farhad Samji. Currently, Sajid is seen in Bigg Boss 16 these days.