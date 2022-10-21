“It Was Difficult To Love Myself After Pregnancy,” Sameera Reddy Opens Up On Body Image Issues!

After appearing in a few Bollywood movies, the gorgeous actress, Sameera Reddy took a sabbatical to give time to her family life. She is quite famous on social media. Reddy keeps sharing visuals from her personal life and keeps motivating her followers for leading a life on their terms. Many a time, Sameera has been applauded for addressing important health issues like postpartum depression, weight gain, etc.

In a recent interview with a magazine, the Race actress shared how she had to lose weight post pregnancy to look in a certain shape society wanted her to be in. She also said that all this made her feel insecure about her body. “Over the years, I have struggled with my body and body image. I lost a lot of weight to look the way I was expected to, and dated men who pointed out my flaws-which only made me feel worse. After my pregnancy, it was difficult to love myself because of my past insecurities,” stated Sameera.

Furthermore, she talked about how loving oneself and learning self-worth is the most important thing in life. Sameera quoted, “After giving birth, a woman is expected to get back in shape within months, which is unrealistic. I still have a floppy, saggy stomach, which no amount of exercising has helped….if I could go back in time, I would tell my younger self to work on her self-worth.”

For the unversed, Sameera Reddy is still remembered for her roles in films like Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Race, Musafir, and De Dana Dan. She is married to entrepreneur Akshai Varde and has two kids, Hans Varde and Nyra Varde.