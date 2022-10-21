Richa Chadha Gets Husband Ali Fazal’s Name Engraved On Her Wrist In Urdu- Checkout!

The newlywed couple, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been setting goals for a very long time. And now, Richa has left everyone awestruck with her sweet gesture for Ali.

Recently, Chadha shared a picture of her Mehendi-clad hand from her wedding on social media. But this is not what is grabbing attention. It is actually the name of Ali inked on Richa’s wrist in Urdu that is attracting eyeballs. This was something special that Richa wanted to Surprise Ali with at their wedding. Before this, Richa had also got a tattoo of her parent’s name on her wrist.

A few days, the Mirzapur actor shared a romantic photo with Richa from his Mehendi ceremony. “Vibe thhee yaar @therichachadha !! Mehendi sukhaai hai maine tumhaari phook phook ke. Usi pe happy birthday gaa dete..(sic)”, he wrote in the caption.

The duo who registered their marriage 2.5 years ago, recently finished off with their wedding festivities. The ceremonies were just their way of celebrating the union of two souls with family and close friends. They hosted parties and receptions in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai. According to the couple, they postponed their wedding multiple times due to ‘personal tragedies one after another’.

On the work front, Ali Fazal will be seen in an action thriller Kandahar alongside Gerald Butler. The film is helmed by Ric Roman Waugh. Besides this, he also has Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya in his kitty. Richa Chadha, on the other hand, will next appear in a film titled Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Ha. She also has Fukrey 3 with Ali in the pipeline.