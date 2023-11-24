Agastya Nanda Celebrates Midnight Birthday With Suhana Khan; Hailed As ‘Newest Hero In Town’

Celebrating his 23rd birthday, Agastya Nanda had his team from The Archies and sister Navya Naveli Nanda by his side.

Agastya Nanda Rings in 23rd Birthday with The Archies Co-Stars and Midnight Celebration

Celebrating his 23rd birthday today, Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, kicked off the special day on a high note. The star kid, gearing up for his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, had a midnight birthday celebration. Inside photos from the celebration were shared online by his The Archies co-star Mihir Ahuja. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and fellow The Archies co-star Suhana Khan joined Agastya Nanda as he cut his birthday cake, and Suhana shared a photo with the birthday boy on her Instagram story.

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya, wore a bright smile as he posed with Mihir for some clicks last night. In a clip posted by the actor, Agastya, donned in a black t-shirt and blue jeans, blew out a candle and cut the cake. Suhana Khan, dressed in an LBD, applauded the birthday boy while others sang the Happy Birthday song.

Emotional Birthday Wishes loved ones

Agastya Nanda received heartfelt birthday wishes from his sister Navya Naveli Nanda and mom Shweta Bachchan. Navya shared a couple of candid clicks with her younger brother, expressing, “Happy birthday to my morning alarm, part-time therapist, full-time irritant, and the newest hero in town ♥️💫 May every year, but especially this one, be yours Junior!” Responding to the post, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “I’m going to cry! Stoppppp. Love you, Aggie ♥️.”

The affectionate mom also posted a childhood photo of Agastya and expressed, “Happy 23-23-23 son ~ may your brave heart take you on the best adventures, may those adventures serve you well & May you never forget how loved and valued you are 😗.”

Uncle Abhishek Bachchan shared an old photo of the birthday boy and wished, “Happy birthday Archie Andrews! Stay cool. 🤗.”

Zoya Akhtar conveyed birthday wishes to Agastya via Instagram, stating, “Happy Birthday Agastya ♥️ May Life Always Be Sugar Sugar 🥰 Love You Mucho 😊 #birthdayboy #agastyananda #archieandrews #cupcake.”

“The Archies” represents the acting debut of Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya, and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi. The Netflix feature will also mark the debut of Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.