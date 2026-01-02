Agastya Nanda Reveals Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s Real-Life Personalities During ‘Ikkis’ Promotions On KBC Set

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 turned into a memorable family affair as the team of Ikkis graced the hot seat. The film stars Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, in the lead role alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. While the episode was filled with light-hearted banter, emotional moments, and laughter, it was Agastya’s candid revelations about his grandparents that truly caught viewers’ attention.

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda Made Revelations About Nanu Nani

Throughout the episode, Amitabh Bachchan was seen playfully teasing Agastya, clearly enjoying the rare opportunity to host his grandson on the iconic quiz show. However, Agastya didn’t shy away from returning the favor. When asked about his grandfather’s personality off-camera, the young actor surprised everyone with his honest answer. Agastya shared, “When my grandfather comes here to the KBC set, his behavior is completely different. At home, he is very serious. This is the first time I’m seeing this enthusiastic and fun-loving side of him. I’m really enjoying it.”

Agastya Nanda

Also Read: Will Smith Faces Lawsuit as Violinist Alleges Sexual Assault and Wrongful Termination, Deets Inside

The audience erupted in laughter as Big B smiled at his grandson’s candid observation. The episode also had an emotional touch when Amitabh Bachchan remembered his close friend Dharmendra, who was part of Ikkis and played Agastya Nanda’s father in the film. Sadly, Dharmendra passed away in 2025, making Ikkis his last on-screen appearance. Veteran actor Asrani, who also played an important role in the film, passed away the same year.

Ikkis

Big B grew visibly emotional while talking about his late colleagues, turning the moment into a heartfelt tribute that deeply resonated with the audience. One of the funniest moments came when an audience member asked Agastya to choose between Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as his favorite grandparent. A visibly confused Agastya jokingly asked if he could use a lifeline, prompting Amitabh to quip, “You’re in trouble, brother!”

Amitabh Bachchan

As the tension built, Big B insisted on an answer, refusing to let the question pass. That’s when Jaideep Ahlawat jumped in with a witty remark, “If you want to get beaten up in the vanity van, take Jaya ji’s name. And if you want to get beaten up at home, take Big B sir’s name.” The comment left everyone in splits. Agastya finally revealed that Jaya Bachchan is stricter at home, a statement Amitabh readily agreed with, jokingly saying, “Continue, that’s absolutely right.”