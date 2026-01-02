Farhan Akhtar in Talks With Rajat Bedi After Vikrant Massey’s Exit From His Upcoming Project ‘Don 3’

Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated film Don 3 is currently undergoing major changes as the makers rework the cast and script for the third installment of the iconic franchise. After the reported exits of Kiara Advani and Vikrant Massey, the team is now actively searching for actors to fill key roles and move the project forward. According to industry sources, Farhan Akhtar has initiated discussions with actor Rajat Bedi for an important role that was earlier being considered for Vikrant Massey.

Rajat Bedi

Farhan Akhtar In Talks With Rajat Bedi

Rajat Bedi, who recently grabbed attention for his performance in The Bads of Bollywood of Aryan Khan, is now being considered for a pivotal character in Don 3. A source close to the development revealed that talks between the actor and the filmmakers have already begun. The source told, “Farhan and Rajat have had a conversation. They are expected to meet in January at Farhan’s office in Khar to discuss the role. This character is a major aspect of the story, and changes are being made to it.”

Farhan Akhtar

Also Read: Will Smith Faces Lawsuit as Violinist Alleges Sexual Assault and Wrongful Termination, Deets Inside

If finalized, this role could play a significant part in shaping the narrative of the upcoming film. The news of Vikrant Massey’s exit from Don 3 surfaced in July 2025, surprising fans and industry watchers alike. According to insiders, the actor’s character did not evolve as expected during script development. Reports suggest that the role required a specific transformation and depth, which ultimately failed to align with the final draft of the screenplay.

Vikrant Massey

Following his exit, several names, including Aditya Roy Kapur and Vijay Deverakonda, were reportedly discussed. However, the makers chose not to rush casting decisions until the script was further refined. Since the blockbuster success of Dhrurandhar, speculation around Ranveer Singh’s involvement in Don 3 has intensified.

Ranveer Singh

Initial rumors suggested that the actor might have stepped away from the project, but later reports clarified that his separation was due to creative differences, not box-office performance. While neither Ranveer Singh nor the film’s team has released an official statement, insiders believe such disagreements are common in large-scale franchise films. Meanwhile, buzz in the industry suggests that Hrithik Roshan’s name has also been discussed in connection with the Don universe. However, no deal has been finalized, and the makers have maintained silence on these speculations.