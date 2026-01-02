Will Smith Faces Lawsuit as Violinist Alleges Sexual Assault and Wrongful Termination, Deets Inside

Hollywood star Will Smith has landed in serious legal trouble after a violinist filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, intimidation, and wrongful termination. The allegations were made by Brian King Joseph, a well-known violinist who worked with Smith during his 2025 musical tour titled ‘Based on a True Story’. The case has drawn significant attention due to the gravity of the claims and Smith’s global celebrity status.

Let us tell you that Brian King Joseph is a renowned violinist who has performed internationally and also gained recognition after appearing on ‘America’s Got Talent’. He was part of Will Smith’s 2025 tour and performed alongside the actor-turned-musician at several venues. According to the lawsuit, Joseph claims that his experience during the tour was deeply distressing and that he was subjected to intimidating behavior.

As per court documents, Brian King Joseph filed a police complaint on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. He alleges that an incident occurred in Las Vegas in March 2025, while he was staying in a hotel room booked by Will Smith’s company. Joseph claims he discovered signs that someone had entered his hotel room without his consent. He alleges finding a handwritten note that read “Just the two of us”, along with personal items that did not belong to him.

According to the filing, this discovery caused him panic and emotional distress. Joseph immediately reported the matter to hotel security and tour management, but claims he received no support. The lawsuit further alleges that instead of investigating the incident, tour management accused Joseph of lying. Just days later, he was allegedly removed from the tour.

According to Joseph, Will Smith’s management company told him that the tour was moving in a different direction. However, he disputes this explanation, claiming that another violinist was hired shortly afterward, suggesting that his removal was not related to performance. The lawsuit also contains allegations that Smith had been grooming him for inappropriate behavior since they first met in November 2024. Joseph claims that the two began spending more time alone together in the months leading up to the tour.