Triptii Dimri’s Spirit Poster Creates Buzz; Rumoured Beau Sam Merchant Reacts: WATCH!!!

The first-look poster of the much-awaited film Spirit has grabbed widespread attention since its release. Sam Merchant, rumoured to be dating actor Triptii Dimri, has now reacted to it. Featuring Triptii alongside Prabhas, the poster was officially unveiled at midnight on January 1, instantly sparking buzz among fans and industry circles across social media platforms and entertainment news portals worldwide.

Sam Merchant Reacts as Triptii Dimri and Prabhas’ Poster of Spirit

Sam shared the film’s poster on his Instagram account, adding heart emojis to the post. The gesture quickly caught attention, sparking curiosity among fans and followers who keenly track every update and subtle interaction connected to the much-discussed pair online.

Along with Sam, many well-known Bollywood celebrities reacted to the poster on social media. Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Janhvi Kapoor were among those who hit the like button. Kiara Advani, who earlier collaborated with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Kabir Singh, also shared her reaction. Several other industry names, such as Vineeth Kumar Singh, Veer Pahariya, and Rajat Bedi, dropped comments congratulating the team and expressing excitement for the project’s announcement across platforms, following its official reveal.

Earlier, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga also shared the poster on his social media handle, accompanying it with a caption that simply read, hinting at excitement surrounding the much-anticipated project ahead. “INDIAN CINEMA. witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU. Happy New Year 2026 (sic).”

Star-Studded Cast and Exciting Rumours Surround Prabhas’ ‘Spirit

Spirit stars Prabhas and Triptii in the lead roles, with Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, and Kanchana in supporting parts. Rumours have hinted that Korean actor Don Lee, also known as Ma Dong-seok, could be part of the project, though the filmmakers have not officially confirmed his involvement. The film promises a strong ensemble cast.

The film’s production officially began earlier this year with a launch attended by prominent industry figures, including Chiranjeevi, who gave the inaugural clap. Deepika Padukone was initially associated with the lead role but left the project due to reported differences with the production team, paving the way for a new cast as the film moved forward into its next phase.

On Prabhas’ birthday, Vanga unveiled a promotional audio teaser, called a ‘sound story’, featuring Prabhas and Prakash Raj’s voices, offering listeners an immersive introduction to the film’s world and building anticipation for its upcoming release.