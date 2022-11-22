Ajay Devgn Feels Bollywood Needs 3-4 Drishyams To Get Revival, “You Can’t Give Audience Bullshit”

The latest release of Bollywood, Drishyam 2 headlined by Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna has ended the drought at the box office by bringing in the much-needed opening collections. The film earned Rs. 89 crores worldwide during its release weekend. Drishyam 2, which is a sequel to the 2015 hit suspense thriller Drishyam has received positive reviews from every corner of the nation.

Talking about the same, Devgn has said that Bollywood needs more such films for its revival. “I feel it needs three or four Drishyams — that is what is required, I hope this is the beginning. The bottom line is all about entertainment. Also, when I watch a film, I need to enjoy it, whatever the kinds of emotion it has,” said the 53-year-old actor.

He also added that it is not very easy to make entertaining films as one has to keep the audience engaged for two and a half hours. And audiences have become very smart, so one cannot just give them bullsh*t.

Speaking on his upcoming films, the Runway 34 actor revealed that he wants to pick up characters who have done great things and made great sacrifices, and people don’t know much about them. He is also planning to bring such stories to a digital platform. “An unsung warrior for me does not mean sacrifices from that era, it could be in today’s society. There are a lot of people who amaze you by the kind of work they’re doing and making sacrifices,” he explained.

Workwise, Ajay Devgn is coming up next with Maidan opposite Priyamani and Bholaa alongside Tabu. Bholaa is a remake of the 2019 Tamil-language hit Kaithi (Prisoner).