Aamir Khan’s Niece Zayn Marie Khan Recalls Facing Innumerable Rejections, ‘Acting Is Very Heartbreaking Career’

Failures and rejections are a part and parcel of every industry. And Bollywood is no less. There are only a few lucky people who get into the profession without turning stones. Otherwise, most of them face knock-backs at some point in their career.

Actress Zayn Marie Khan, who is the daughter of Aamir Khan’s cousin and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak director, Mansoor Khan had fair share of struggles while trying to set her foot into acting. In a candid conversation, she revealed that despite coming from a filmy background, she had to face uncountable number of rejections. Furthermore, Zayn shared the piece of advice she got from Aamir.

“Acting is a career where you can’t escape rejection. You will face it no matter at what level you’re at or where you come from. It is a very heartbreaking career. The privilege that you have definitely shields you a little bit but I was trying to come into this career on my own, of course, I do have a family that I am related to, and a lot of times when I went to audition nobody knew anything about me. I can’t even count the number of rejections I faced and I’m sure that’s the case for every actor out there. But I’m glad it has worked out for me. I am working with people who I admire so much,” stated Zayn.

Talking about getting criticism or advice from Mr. Perfectionist, the 27-year-old actress said that he has never reviewed her performance but rather appreciated her work. “But I remember he once shared with me a few years ago that there are two kinds of actors – one that thinks about how they look while they’re performing and the other that just does it. The second kind of actor is the one that seems the most natural,” quoted Zayn.

For the unversed, Zayn Marie Khan made her acting debut with Shirish Kunder’s Mrs Serial Killer alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. She appeared last in Vasan Bala’s comedy thriller Monica, O My Darling. The Netflix movie starred Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikander Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Sukant Goel.