Rashmi Desai, Akanksha Puri Gets Brutally Trolled As They Hold Rahul Gandhi’s Hand In Rally!

Rashami Desai and Akanksha Puri joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for another day of his party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Photos and videos of the three taking a symbolic walk together have been shared on social media.

One image shows Rahul Gandhi with Rashami and Akanksha Puri by his side. He held her hand as they walked together. All three smiled as they walked. When the video appeared on the parliament’s Twitter page, Rashami responded: “Beautiful and simple idea, but very difficult implementation …”.

She added the hashtags “Bharat Jodo Yatra” and “Shakti Walk”. Akansha also shared some photos from the trip.On this post of actress she faces many backlashes from audience. Some said, ” She has no fear of boycott’ while some said , “Didn’t expect this fro you”.One users target Rashmi desai saying “Na tum bigg boss jeet payi na ye Election jeetega”.

Such a beautiful and simple thought but the execution is so difficult #BharatJodoYatra #ShaktiWalk https://t.co/Q0SjUZ6mU5 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) November 19, 2022

Rashami Desai is a television actress who has appeared in shows such as Uttaran and Bigg Boss. Akanksha Puri is also an actress and starred in Mika Di Vohti. She also won the show.Previously, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen and others also joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.

Veteran actor Amol Palekar and his wife, screenwriter and director Sandhya Gokhale, attended the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra already covered parts of the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 in Kanyakumari, will end next year in Kashmir.

A parliamentary statement said it was the longest trip ever undertaken by an Indian politician in Indian history. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is supported by various political parties and social groups across the country, and the reaction is growing day by day,” he added.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh also joined and said that it was his first time attending a political rally with Rahul Gandhi at the yatra and he was contemplating whether to attend the yatra alone or participate. “Then I thought that this meeting was to unite Bharat. And this is very important. Because many people spread hate. They chose the path of love,” said Sushant Singh, speaking at the rally. Sushant Singh is the second Bollywood figure to join Bharat Jodo after Pooja Bhatt.