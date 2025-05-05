Ajaz Khan Booked For Rape After Actress Alleges Assault Under Pretext Of Marriage

Actor Ajaz Khan has been booked for rape by Mumbai’s Charkop Police following a complaint filed by an actress who accused him of sexually assaulting her under the pretext of marriage. The case has been registered under sections 64, 64(2)(M), 69, and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with an investigation currently underway.

According to the complaint, Khan allegedly promised the actress a role in his OTT show House Arrest along with other projects. During the production of the show, he also allegedly proposed marriage. The actress claimed that on March 25, Khan used this assurance to sexually assault her at his residence. She further alleged that he assaulted her again a few days later and physically abused her.

The complaint also states that Khan justified his actions by claiming that his religion permits up to four marriages and that he would take full responsibility for her. Police officials have confirmed that they are actively probing the matter.

In a separate case, Mumbai Police have also filed an FIR against Ajaz Khan, House Arrest producer Rajkumar Pandey, and several others over allegedly obscene content in the show, which is available on the Ullu App. The complaint was lodged by Bajrang Dal activist Gautam Ravriya.

An official from the Amboli police station said, “Based on a complaint lodged by Gautam Ravriya, an activist of Bajrang Dal, the police registered a case against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey of the House Arrest web show, and other persons from Ullu App.”