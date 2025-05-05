Nick Jonas Steps Up To Defend His Spot As Priyanka Chopra’s No.1 Fan: See Here!

Nick Jonas melted hearts once again by calling himself his wife Priyanka Chopra’s “biggest fan” in response to a fan. Proving yet again why he’s considered one of the most supportive celebrity spouses, the singer openly praised Priyanka during a recent interaction, reminding everyone just how sweet public admiration in a relationship can be.

In a video shared by a social media user, Jonas is seen signing autographs when a fan mentioned being a big admirer of Chopra. With a warm smile, Jonas responded in the most gracious way, saying: “I’m her biggest fan, how could you beat me?” The clip is making rounds on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, and many people are sharing their thoughts on this wholesome moment.

One user on X commented: “Awww that’s so sweet.” An Instagram user wrote, “They both adore each other.” Many fans are also anticipating their return to the Met Gala, which is slated to take place on May 5. Another individual commented, “Eagerly waiting to see them rocking the Met Gala red carpet tomorrow.”

This isn’t the first time the musician has shown his love and admiration for his wife. In 2024, when the Baywatch star posted a video on Instagram highlighting her past performances, it drew praise from fans, including Jonas, who left a heartfelt comment under the post. “Baby, I’m your biggest fan forever and always.”

Beyond these sweet moments, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star and the We Can Be Heroes actress have consistently set the bar for couple goals. Social media is flooded with heartwarming edits of the two, leaving many fans feeling extra single. As Priyanka gears up for the Met Gala today, fans are eagerly hoping Nick will accompany her on the red carpet.